Interfor Corp (IFP) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFP. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$17.75 price objective on shares of Interfor Corp in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Interfor Corp from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Interfor Corp in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Interfor Corp from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Interfor Corp from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.63.

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) opened at 18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53. Interfor Corp has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84.

Interfor Corp Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, formerly International Forest Products Limited, is a Canada-based supplier of lumber products. The Company operates through solid wood segment. The Company offers lumber products to customers in North America, the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. The Company operates approximately five sawmills in British Columbia.

