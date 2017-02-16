Intact Financial Co. (IFC) PT Raised to C$100.00

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Friday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. RBC Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$107.00 to C$103.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$103.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$109.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$101.30.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) opened at 96.55 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of $84.02 and a 12-month high of $97.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion and a PE ratio of 24.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average is $93.79.

This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/intact-financial-co-ifc-pt-raised-to-c100-00.html.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp is a Canada-based holding company, which provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The Company operates through P&C insurance operations segment. It offers car, home and business insurance products, including personal auto, personal property, commercial P&C and commercial auto.

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.