Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones purchased 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of £10,005.64 ($12,503.92).

Shares of Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV) opened at 133.00 on Thursday. Unicorn AIM VCT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 127.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 140.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th.

“Insider Buying: Unicorn AIM VCT plc (UAV) Insider Acquires £10,005.64 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/insider-buying-unicorn-aim-vct-plc-uav-insider-acquires-10005-64-in-stock.html.

About Unicorn AIM VCT plc

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (VCT) is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s objective is to provide Shareholders with a return from a diversified portfolio of investments, in the shares of alternative investment market (AIM) quoted companies, by maintaining a steady flow of dividend distributions to Shareholders from the income, as well as capital gains generated by the portfolio.

