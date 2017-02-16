Insider Buying: Stewart & Wight plc (STE) Insider Acquires £4,750 in Stock

Stewart & Wight plc (LON:STE) insider Robert Foux acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 475 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,750 ($5,936.02).

Shares of Stewart & Wight plc (LON:STE) opened at 485.00 on Thursday. Stewart & Wight plc has a 52-week low of GBX 475.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 530.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 485.00 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 485.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 7.60 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/insider-buying-stewart-wight-plc-ste-insider-acquires-4750-in-stock.html.

About Stewart & Wight plc

Stewart & Wight Plc is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company is engaged in property investment.

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart & Wight plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart & Wight plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.