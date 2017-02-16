Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 53 shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £138.86 ($173.53).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 51 shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £138.21 ($172.72).

On Friday, December 16th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 56 shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £138.32 ($172.86).

On Friday, November 18th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 48 shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £135.84 ($169.76).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) opened at 254.00 on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 207.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 304.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 261.03. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.05 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Mitchells & Butlers plc’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

“Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB) Insider Acquires £138.86 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/insider-buying-mitchells-butlers-plc-mab-insider-acquires-138-86-in-stock.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAB shares. Panmure Gordon restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Mitchells & Butlers plc to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 285 ($3.56) in a research report on Tuesday. FinnCap reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.25) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Peel Hunt upgraded Mitchells & Butlers plc to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 262 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.19) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 297.83 ($3.72).

About Mitchells & Butlers plc

Mitchells & Butlers plc is an operator of managed restaurants and pubs. The Company’s portfolio of brands and formats includes Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Crown Carveries, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.