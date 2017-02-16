Insider Buying: IMI plc (IMI) Insider Acquires 10 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Mark W. Selway acquired 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,217 ($15.21) per share, with a total value of £121.70 ($152.09).

IMI plc (LON:IMI) opened at 1232.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,055.48. IMI plc has a one year low of GBX 800.50 and a one year high of GBX 1,234.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 3.34 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.75) price objective on shares of IMI plc in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.87) price objective on shares of IMI plc in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,064 ($13.30) price objective on shares of IMI plc in a research note on Friday, November 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.37) price objective on shares of IMI plc in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.00) price objective (up from GBX 1,000 ($12.50)) on shares of IMI plc in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,027.29 ($12.84).

About IMI plc

IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates though the following segments: IMI critical engineering, which provides flow control solutions; IMI precision engineering, which specializes in developing motion and fluid control technologies, and IMI hydronic engineering, which is engaged in designing and manufacturing technologies that delivers heating and cooling systems to the residential and commercial building sectors.

