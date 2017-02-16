Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Innospec had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) opened at 73.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. Innospec has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IOSP. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

“Innospec Inc. (IOSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/innospec-inc-iosp-releases-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-20-eps.html.

In other news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,089 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $74,433.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,322.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 20,614 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $1,366,089.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,324.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock worth $1,482,960. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loews Corp raised its position in Innospec by 14.9% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Innospec by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after buying an additional 107,394 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Innospec by 7.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care and fragrance ingredients and other specialty chemicals. The Company operates in three segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Octane Additives. The Company’s products are sold to oil and gas exploration and production companies, oil refineries, personal care and fragrance companies, and other chemical and industrial companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.