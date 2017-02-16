Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) in a report released on Monday.

ISAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Inmarsat Plc to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($11.87) to GBX 830 ($10.37) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.00) target price on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC Holdings plc cut their target price on shares of Inmarsat Plc from GBX 850 ($10.62) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Inmarsat Plc from GBX 910 ($11.37) to GBX 740 ($9.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.75) target price (down previously from GBX 1,060 ($13.25)) on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Inmarsat Plc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 932.73 ($11.66).

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) opened at 643.50 on Monday. Inmarsat Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 594.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,024.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.89 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 683.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 730.73.

This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/inmarsat-plc-isat-earns-buy-rating-from-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In other news, insider Robert Kehler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.41) per share, for a total transaction of £7,530 ($9,410.15). Also, insider Simon Bax bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 715 ($8.94) per share, for a total transaction of £32,175 ($40,208.70).

Inmarsat Plc Company Profile

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.