Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA) PT Set at €16.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFXA. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Commerzbank Ag set a €18.50 ($19.68) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. set a €18.50 ($19.68) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €16.60 ($17.66) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies AG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.90 ($17.98).

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) opened at 16.655 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of €18.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.933. Infineon Technologies AG has a one year low of €10.90 and a one year high of €17.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.70 and a 200-day moving average of €15.79.

Infineon Technologies AG is a Germany-based company developing semiconductors and system solutions for automotive and industrial electronics, and chip card, as well as security applications. It diversifies its operations into four main divisions: Automotive; Industrial Power Control; Chip card & Security, and Power Management and Multimarket.

