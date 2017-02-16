IMI plc (LON:IMI) had its price target lifted by BNP Paribas from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,400 ($17.50) in a research note released on Friday. BNP Paribas currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded IMI plc to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,020 ($12.75) to GBX 1,220 ($15.25) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.50) price objective on shares of IMI plc in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.50) price objective on shares of IMI plc in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.00) target price (up from GBX 1,000 ($12.50)) on shares of IMI plc in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,064 ($13.30) target price on shares of IMI plc in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IMI plc presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,027.29 ($12.84).

IMI plc (LON:IMI) opened at 1232.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 3.34 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,055.48. IMI plc has a 12 month low of GBX 800.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,234.00.

“IMI plc (IMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400 at BNP Paribas” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/imi-plc-imi-price-target-raised-to-gbx-1400-at-bnp-paribas.html.

About IMI plc

IMI plc is a United Kingdom-based specialist engineering company. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and servicing engineered products that control the precise movement of fluids. The Company operates though the following segments: IMI critical engineering, which provides flow control solutions; IMI precision engineering, which specializes in developing motion and fluid control technologies, and IMI hydronic engineering, which is engaged in designing and manufacturing technologies that delivers heating and cooling systems to the residential and commercial building sectors.

