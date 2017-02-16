Imagination Technologies Group plc (IMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.06) price target on the communications company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. FinnCap reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.19) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imagination Technologies Group plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 215.45 ($2.69).

Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG) opened at 264.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 237.12. Imagination Technologies Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 139.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 285.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 737.59 million.

“Imagination Technologies Group plc (IMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/imagination-technologies-group-plc-img-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-liberum-capital.html.

Imagination Technologies Group plc Company Profile

Imagination Technologies Group PLC is a global technology company engaged in intellectual property (IP) licensing activities. The Company is involved in the creation and licensing of semiconductor processor IP for graphics, video and vision processing, general purpose and embedded processing (central processing unit and microcontroller), and multi-standard communications to enable connectivity.

