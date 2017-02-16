Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (hrzn) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:hrzn) announced a dividend on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) opened at 11.65 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Securities lowered Horizon Technology Finance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.34.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments.

