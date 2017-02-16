Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) PT Set at $34.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been given a $34.00 price target by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Forward View downgraded Hibbett Sports to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.59.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) opened at 29.90 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $237 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/hibbett-sports-inc-hibb-pt-set-at-34-00-by-canaccord-genuity.html.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $282,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc operates sporting goods stores in small to mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company operates approximately 1,040 stores in over 30 states, which consists of approximately 1,020 Hibbett Sports stores and over 20 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.