Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) PT Set at $21.00 by Barclays PLC

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has been given a $21.00 price target by equities researchers at Barclays PLC in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HT. FBR & Co lowered their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) opened at 21.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $894.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.28. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,252.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $170,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 78.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 10,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 124.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through investment in hotel properties segment. It invests in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington District of Columbia (DC), Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

