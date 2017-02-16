Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €112.00 ($119.15) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank Ag set a €136.00 ($144.68) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC set a €108.00 ($114.89) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €110.00 ($117.02) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €105.00 ($111.70) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €116.00 ($123.40) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €119.56 ($127.19).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) opened at 116.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €113.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €114.73. The company has a market capitalization of €50.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €91.37 and a 12-month high of €122.90.

This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/henkel-ag-co-kgaa-hen3-given-a-112-00-price-target-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc-the.html.

