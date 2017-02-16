Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is scheduled to issue its Q416 quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) opened at 7.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The firm’s market cap is $960.79 million.

This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/helix-energy-solutions-group-inc-hlx-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

In other news, insider Anthony Tripodo sold 5,562 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $52,839.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,433.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities.

