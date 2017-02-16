Hargreave Hale Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:HHVT) insider Oliver Bedford acquired 2,245 shares of Hargreave Hale Aim VCT 2 PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,559.30 ($3,198.33).

Shares of Hargreave Hale Aim VCT 2 PLC (LON:HHVT) opened at 110.0000 on Thursday.

“Hargreave Hale Aim VCT 2 PLC (HHVT) Insider Oliver Bedford Purchases 2,245 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/hargreave-hale-aim-vct-2-plc-hhvt-insider-oliver-bedford-purchases-2245-shares.html.

Hargreave Hale Aim VCT 2 PLC Company Profile

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust (VCT). The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth and to maximize tax-free distributions to shareholders by investing in a diversified portfolio of small United Kingdom companies primarily trading on alternative investment market (AIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale Aim VCT 2 PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale Aim VCT 2 PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.