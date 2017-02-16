Hardwoods Distribution’s (HWD) Outperform Overweight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform overweight rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD) in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$22.75 target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HWD) opened at 17.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $364.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet good and specialty products. The Company operates through its Canada and United States segments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating a network of over 30 distribution centers in Canada and the United States.

