Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) PT Set at $35.00 by Scotiabank

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has been assigned a $35.00 price target by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.23% from the company’s current price.

GPOR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) opened at 20.44 on Tuesday. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The stock’s market cap is $3.25 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business earned $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Gulfport Energy Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Corporation will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 816.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation by 5.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Dreman Value Management L L C acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy Corporation

Gulfport Energy Corporation (Gulfport) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the exploration, exploitation, acquisition and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil in the United States. The Company has an oil and natural gas portfolio of proved reserves, as well as development and exploratory drilling opportunities on conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas prospects.

