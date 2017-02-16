Gresham House Strategic PLC (GHS) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.25) target price on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS) opened at 827.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 30.51 million. Gresham House Strategic PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 730.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 875.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.17.

About Gresham House Strategic PLC

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

