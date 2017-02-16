Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GWO. Dundee Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.75.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) opened at 37.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $37.55.

“Great-West Lifeco Inc (GWO) Price Target Raised to C$37.00” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/great-west-lifeco-inc-gwo-price-target-raised-to-c37-00.html.

In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.82, for a total value of C$348,200.00. Also, Director Siim A. Vanaselja bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$868,250.00.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc (Lifeco) is a Canada-based financial services holding company. It has interests in the life insurance, health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe and Lifeco Corporate.

