Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Reiterates Buy Rating for Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated their buy rating on shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Vetr downgraded Sunrun from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.42 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Sunrun from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) opened at 6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of -0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 23.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,021,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,295,000 after buying an additional 757,199 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 426.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 27,159 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 129.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 68,056 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc (Sunrun) is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems (Projects) in the United States. The Company is engaged in providing solar energy services and products to its customers. Sunrun has over 111,000 customers across 15 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

