Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) Reiterates “€8.10” Price Target for Commerzbank Ag (CBK)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €8.10 ($8.62) target price on Commerzbank Ag (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bankhaus Lampe set a €8.50 ($9.04) price objective on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank Ag in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €6.50 ($6.91) price target on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nord/LB set a €7.50 ($7.98) price target on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €7.60 ($8.09) price target on shares of Commerzbank Ag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.96 ($7.41).

Shares of Commerzbank Ag (ETR:CBK) opened at 7.697 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.74 and its 200 day moving average is €6.70. Commerzbank Ag has a 52 week low of €5.16 and a 52 week high of €8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of €9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.516.

Commerzbank Ag Company Profile

