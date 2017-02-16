Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Forecasted to Post FY2016 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goldcorp in a research report issued on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst S. Parsons now expects that the firm will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. RBC Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Shares of Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) opened at 16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The stock’s market cap is $14.23 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Goldcorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Goldcorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Goldcorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldcorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldcorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

