Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

GLUU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital raised Glu Mobile from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Glu Mobile from $2.30 to $2.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush set a $2.00 target price on Glu Mobile and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) opened at 2.12 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $283.52 million. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business earned $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.04 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 107.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 111.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 64,689 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 1,230.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 137,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 127,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of games. The Company’s games appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices who download and make purchases within its games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts. It operates through mobile games segment. It operates in various geographical regions, including the United States; Americas, excluding the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific.

