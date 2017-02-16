GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($23.74) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.16% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.00) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,600 ($20.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.49) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,744.55 ($21.80).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) opened at 1594.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,559.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,594.78. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,342.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,745.56. The stock’s market cap is GBX 77.62 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline plc’s previous dividend of $19.00.

In related news, insider Victoria Whyte sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,576 ($19.70), for a total value of £75,963.20 ($94,930.27). Also, insider Vivienne Cox bought 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,555 ($19.43) per share, with a total value of £5,318.10 ($6,645.96). Insiders purchased a total of 416 shares of company stock valued at $670,778 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) is a healthcare company. The Company is engaged in the creation and discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products, including vaccines, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and health-related consumer products. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.

