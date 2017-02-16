Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.00+ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $355-370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.50 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GHDX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC reiterated a sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Genomic Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) opened at 31.12 on Thursday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.04 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm earned $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.08 million. Genomic Health had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. Genomic Health’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $136,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,062,606.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,600 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company, which provides genomic-based diagnostic tests for the treatment of early stage cancer. The Company offers its Oncotype DX tests as a clinical laboratory service, where it analyzes the expression levels of genes in tumor tissue samples and provides physicians with a quantitative gene expression profile expressed as a single quantitative score, which it calls a Recurrence Score for invasive breast cancer and colon cancer, a DCIS Score for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and a Genomic Prostate Score for prostate cancer.

