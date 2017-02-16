AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Gabelli decreased their FY2017 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Gabelli analyst B. Sponheimer now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $4.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.25.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm earned $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

“FY2017 Earnings Estimate for AutoNation, Inc. Issued By Gabelli (AN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/fy2017-earnings-estimate-for-autonation-inc-issued-by-gabelli-an.html.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) traded down 0.21% on Monday, reaching $47.43. 929,758 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.05. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Barings LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 949,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after buying an additional 194,194 shares during the period. Blenheim Capital Management BV acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $254,496.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,212.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

