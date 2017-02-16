OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. National Bank Financial analyst R. Ray now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

“FY2016 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC) Lifted by National Bank Financial” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/fy2016-eps-estimates-for-oceanagold-co-ogc-lifted-by-national-bank-financial.html.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.09.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) opened at 4.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation is an Australia-based gold mining and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the production of gold. The Company operates through three segments: New Zealand, the Philippines and the USA. Its asset portfolio consists of the Macraes Operations (Macraes), which include the operating Macraes open pit gold mines and Frasers underground gold mine; the Didipio Operations (Didipio), which includes an open pit that commenced commercial production, and an underground mine; the Waihi Gold Mine Operation (Waihi), which includes the Martha open pit and Correnso underground gold mine, and the Haile Gold Mine Project (Haile).

