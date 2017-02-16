FY2016 EPS Estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust Cut by Analyst (HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2016 EPS estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the firm will earn $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HT. FBR & Co reduced their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) opened at 21.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $894.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.28. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $22.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 101.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 596,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after buying an additional 300,236 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 256.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 78.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $170,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,252.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates through investment in hotel properties segment. It invests in institutional grade hotels in urban gateway markets, including New York, Washington District of Columbia (DC), Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

