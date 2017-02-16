Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.03)-(0.92) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of down 9.5-13% to ~$574-597 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.18 million.Fossil Group also updated its FY17 guidance to ($0.50)-0.20 EPS.

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) opened at 19.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $937.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $51.93.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Fossil Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company earned $959 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fossil Group, Inc. will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered Fossil Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $21.01 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Instinet decreased their price target on Fossil Group to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Fossil Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other news, Director Elaine B. Agather sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $57,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren E. Hart sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $451,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments are Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

