Fossil Group Inc (NDAQ:FOSL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOSL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Fossil Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fossil Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Fossil Group (NDAQ:FOSL) opened at 19.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.67. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $937.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

“Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Mizuho” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/fossil-group-inc-fosl-given-new-17-00-price-target-at-mizuho.html.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc is a design, marketing and distribution company that specializes in consumer fashion accessories. The Company’s segments are Americas, Europe and Asia. Each segment includes sales to wholesale and distributor customers, and sales through the Company-owned retail stores and e-commerce activities based on the location of the selling entity.

