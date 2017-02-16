FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.81-1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion.

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) opened at 36.93 on Thursday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $37.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business earned $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post $1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLIR shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on FLIR Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and advanced threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

