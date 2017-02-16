Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Express Scripts Holding Company had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Express Scripts Holding Company updated its Q1 guidance to $1.30-1.34 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $6.82-7.02 EPS.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 69.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $80.02. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, VP Everett Neville sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $77,947.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 55.1% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC increased its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 62.0% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,177,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,028,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Investment Management LLC increased its position in Express Scripts Holding Company by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alpine Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,054,000 after buying an additional 153,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESRX. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.31.

Express Scripts Holding Company Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

