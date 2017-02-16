EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

EQT GP Holdings, LP (NYSE:EQGP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

EQGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQT GP Holdings, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of EQT GP Holdings, in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of EQT GP Holdings, in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of EQT GP Holdings, from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of EQT GP Holdings, (NYSE:EQGP) opened at 27.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.42. EQT GP Holdings, has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $28.32.

EQT GP Holdings, (NYSE:EQGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm earned $192.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.88 million. EQT GP Holdings, had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that EQT GP Holdings, will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from EQT GP Holdings,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. EQT GP Holdings,’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.75%.

“EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/eqt-gp-holdings-lp-eqgp-stock-rating-upgraded-by-morgan-stanley.html.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQT GP Holdings, by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQT GP Holdings, by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT GP Holdings, during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EQT GP Holdings, by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in EQT GP Holdings, during the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

EQT GP Holdings, Company Profile

EQT GP Holdings, LP (EQGP) is a limited partnership company and subsidiary of EQT Gathering Holdings, LLC (EQT Gathering Holdings). The Company is formed to own EQT Corporation’s (EQT’s) partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM), a limited partnership formed by EQT to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT GP Holdings LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT GP Holdings LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.