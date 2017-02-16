Enerplus Corp (ERF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Enerplus Corp in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Desjardins raised their price target on Enerplus Corp from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus Corp in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. RBC Capital Markets raised their price target on Enerplus Corp from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised their price target on Enerplus Corp from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.41.

Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) opened at 12.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company’s market cap is $2.99 billion. Enerplus Corp has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

The business also recently declared a feb 17 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

About Enerplus Corp

Enerplus Corporation is an energy producer. The Company’s capital program is focused on the development of its crude oil and natural gas core areas of operation, which includes its North Dakota and Montana crude oil assets in the Williston Basin, and its natural gas interests in northeast Pennsylvania.

