Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (ERJ) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ERJ. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.86.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ) opened at 23.91 on Monday. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 151.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 23.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 286.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 129.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer SA is a Brazil-based company that produces aircraft for commercial and executive aviation, and for defense and security purposes and related services. The Company’s segments include Commercial aviation business, Defense and security business, Executive Jet business and Other. Its Commercial Aviation business segment mainly involves the development, production and sale of commercial jets, and rendering of support services.

