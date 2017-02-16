Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) insider Karen Guerra acquired 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 479 ($5.99) per share, with a total value of £25,032.54 ($31,282.85).

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) opened at 488.00 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 2.15 billion. Electrocomponents plc has a 1-year low of GBX 223.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 518.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 483.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 397.10.

“Electrocomponents plc (ECM) Insider Karen Guerra Buys 5,226 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/electrocomponents-plc-ecm-insider-karen-guerra-buys-5226-shares-of-stock.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECM shares. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Electrocomponents plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 430 ($5.37) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Electrocomponents plc to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 420 ($5.25) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents plc in a report on Friday, November 18th. Numis Securities Ltd boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents plc from GBX 350 ($4.37) to GBX 420 ($5.25) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Electrocomponents plc from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 430 ($5.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 409.89 ($5.12).

About Electrocomponents plc

Electrocomponents plc is a service distributor. The Company’s segments include Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Emerging Markets, and North America. Its Northern Europe’s hub is the United Kingdom, with associated local markets in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Republic of Ireland.

