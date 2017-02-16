Dunelm Group plc (DNLM) Insider Purchases £12,520 in Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) insider William Reeve purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 626 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £12,520 ($15,646.09).

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) opened at 633.50 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.28 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 710.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 793.30. Dunelm Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 610.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,018.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

DNLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.31) price target on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Dunelm Group plc to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 920 ($11.50) to GBX 875 ($10.93) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC Holdings plc decreased their price target on Dunelm Group plc from GBX 1,050 ($13.12) to GBX 925 ($11.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.50) price target on shares of Dunelm Group plc in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunelm Group plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 776 ($9.70).

Dunelm Group plc Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which operates in the homewares market. The Company operates through the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom segment. The Company specializes in soft furnishings and other homeware. The Company also owns Dorma brand. The Company is a homewares retailer, which provides a range of products to its customer base, under the brand name Dunelm.

