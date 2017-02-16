Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Rating Increased to Buy at Vetr Inc.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) was upgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $80.10 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corporation lowered Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup Inc. lowered Duke Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Duke Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.55.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) opened at 76.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.14. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.34 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.61%.

In other Duke Energy Corporation news, EVP Frank H. Yoho bought 14,850 shares of Duke Energy Corporation stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,838. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 61.3% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 876.7% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,907,000 after buying an additional 710,541 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation by 11.3% in the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Utilities, International Energy and Commercial Portfolio. Duke Energy’s subsidiaries include its subsidiary registrants: Duke Energy Carolinas, LLC; Progress Energy, Inc; Duke Energy Progress, LLC; Duke Energy Florida, LLC; Duke Energy Ohio, Inc , and Duke Energy Indiana, Inc (Duke Energy Indiana).

