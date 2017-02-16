Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (DPS) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc (NYSE:DPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. RBC Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $95.00 price objective on Dr Pepper Snapple Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) opened at 92.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.55. Dr Pepper Snapple Group has a 1-year low of $81.05 and a 1-year high of $98.80.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 38.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr Pepper Snapple Group will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.99%.

In other news, insider Philip L. Hancock sold 11,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $1,028,962.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,128.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Trust Co. increased its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 97.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. FCM Investments TX increased its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 35.7% in the third quarter. FCM Investments TX now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company’s products consist of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

