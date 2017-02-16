Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) will be announcing its Q416 earnings results on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $175.85 million for the quarter.

Shares of Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) opened at 17.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $458.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.04. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc (DGI) is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in over 21 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states. The Company has four segments, which consist of its investment function, its personal lines of insurance, its commercial lines of insurance and its investment in Donegal Financial Services Corporation (DFSC).

