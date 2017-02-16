Domtar Corp (UFS) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Domtar Corp in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Domtar Corp in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$44.83.

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) opened at 52.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94.

This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/domtar-corp-ufs-price-target-raised-to-c52-00-at-raymond-james-financial-inc.html.

About Domtar Corp

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of fiber-based products, including communication papers, specialty and packaging papers and absorbent hygiene products. The Company operates through two business segments: Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. Its Pulp and Paper segment is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff and hardwood market pulp.

