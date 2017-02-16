Diebold, Incorporated (DBD) Issues Earnings Results

Diebold, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Diebold, had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Diebold, updated its FY17 guidance to $1.40-1.70 EPS.

Shares of Diebold, (NYSE:DBD) opened at 29.95 on Thursday. Diebold, has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Diebold,’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diebold, by 22.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold, during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Diebold, by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Diebold, during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Diebold, by 7.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold, from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Imperial Capital raised Diebold, from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diebold, in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Diebold, Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf Inc, formerly Diebold, Incorporated., is engaged in the business of financial self-service (FSS) and security solutions. The Company’s segments include North America (NA), Asia Pacific (AP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LA). It offers an integrated line of self-service solutions and technology, including automated teller machine (ATM) outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals and software.

