Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy Corporation from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KLR Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy Corporation to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy Corporation in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.53.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) traded down 3.72% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. 9,506,757 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $23.16 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $50.69.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business earned $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Devon Energy Corporation had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. Devon Energy Corporation’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Devon Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is -1.28%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Devon Energy Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 35,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 8.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,136,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after buying an additional 87,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation by 475.0% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 54,875 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy Corporation

Devon Energy Corporation (Devon) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s operations are concentrated in various North American onshore areas in the United States and Canada. The Company also produces over 1.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day and approximately 135 thousand barrels of NGLs per day.

