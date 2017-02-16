Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Hold Rating for GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC)

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut GNC Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GNC Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC cut GNC Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr upgraded GNC Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut GNC Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GNC Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) traded up 1.46% on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,556 shares. The company has a market cap of $569.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.87. GNC Holdings has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.

“Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Hold Rating for GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/deutsche-bank-ag-reiterates-hold-rating-for-gnc-holdings-inc-gnc.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNC. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GNC Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of GNC Holdings by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of GNC Holdings by 1,696.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,456,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after buying an additional 1,375,606 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GNC Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of GNC Holdings by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

GNC Holdings Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc is a specialty retailer of health, wellness and performance products, including vitamins, minerals and herbal supplement products (VMHS), sports nutrition products and diet products. The Company operates in three segments: Retail, Franchising and Manufacturing/Wholesale. The Retail segment includes sales of products to customers at its company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Ireland and through its Websites, GNC.com and LuckyVitamin.com.

Receive News & Ratings for GNC Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.