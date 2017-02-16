Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.19) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial plc in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 242 ($3.02) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Rentokil Initial plc from GBX 238 ($2.97) to GBX 252 ($3.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on Rentokil Initial plc from GBX 155 ($1.94) to GBX 168 ($2.10) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 228.38 ($2.85).

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) opened at 237.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 225.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 221.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.33 billion. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of GBX 156.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 238.70.

This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/deutsche-bank-ag-boosts-rentokil-initial-plc-rto-price-target-to-gbx-260.html.

About Rentokil Initial plc

Rentokil Initial plc is a commercial pest control company. The Company is engaged in the provision of route-based services, which protect people and enhance lives. The Company’s segments include Europe, UK & Rest of World, Asia, North America, Pacific, and Central and regional. The Company’s business categories include Pest Control, Hygiene, Workwear and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.