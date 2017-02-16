Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) will be releasing its Q416 earnings data on Monday, February 20th. Analysts expect Destination XL Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $126.81 million for the quarter.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.66 million. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Destination XL Group to post $-0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.08 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) opened at 3.15 on Thursday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company’s market capitalization is $156.11 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25.

“Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/02/16/destination-xl-group-inc-dxlg-set-to-announce-earnings-on-monday.html.

In other Destination XL Group news, Director Willem Mesdag acquired 38,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $160,648.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $780,512. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXLG. TheStreet lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc is a specialty retailer of men’s apparel with retail and direct operations in the United States and London, England. The Company operates through the Big & Tall Men’s Apparel segment. The Company operates under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, DXL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL and LivingXL.

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.