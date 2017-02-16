Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Short Interest Update

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,292,286 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the January 13th total of 17,984,952 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,506,683 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Vetr upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.62 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen and Company raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,819 shares in the company, valued at $15,323,115.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $231,214.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $50,840 and sold 136,641 shares valued at $6,859,083. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 76,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.6% in the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) opened at 51.17 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business earned $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post $5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world. The Company’s operates through segments, including Airline Segment and Refinery Segment. The Airline segment is managed as a single business unit that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and around the world and other ancillary airline services.

