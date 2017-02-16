DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. DCP Midstream Partners, had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business earned $398 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. DCP Midstream Partners,’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DCP Midstream Partners, (NYSE:DCP) opened at 41.57 on Thursday. DCP Midstream Partners, has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. DCP Midstream Partners,’s dividend payout ratio is 176.27%.

DCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCP Midstream Partners, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on DCP Midstream Partners, in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DCP Midstream Partners, from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered DCP Midstream Partners, from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets lowered DCP Midstream Partners, from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

DCP Midstream Partners, Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, formerly DCP Midstream Partners, LP, is a limited partnership. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas; producing, fractionating, transporting, storing and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and recovering and selling condensate, and transporting, storing and selling propane in wholesale markets.

